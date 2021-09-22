Fire safety norm violations: AMC issues final closure notice to 214 schools

The Fire and Emergency Services department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued final closure notice to 214 schools running in the city for violation of fire safety norms Tuesday.

The action was taken as a part of drive undertaken by AMC to check violations of building control regulations by commercial establishments including hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and hotels. Already, similar notices have been issued to 42 hospitals and nursing homes and 13 restaurants and hotels, this month.

The notice issued to schools with a seven-day period are primary as well as high schools spread across the city in areas like Jamalpur, Shahpur, Panchkuva, Gomtipur, Naroda, Odhav, Maninagar, Prahladnagar, Sabarmati, Bodakdev, Aslali, Jashodanagar, Thaltej and Navrangpura.

Various types of buildings under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits are required to get fire safety certificate or fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) under Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2013 and the Amendment Act 2021. The certificates issued are also required to get renewed from time to time.

“Owners, trustees, managements of these 214 schools have not obtained fire safety certificate, fire NOC or have failed to get these renewed. They were final closure notice with a time limit of seven days,” AMC stated in an official release.

The AMC started taking action against commercial establishments starting with hospitals and nursing homes following the Supreme Court’s stay last month on a state notification granting time until next year for buildings in violation of building control regulations.

There were already accusations levelled by medical associations against the civic body for being partisan and questioned action was taken against hospitals and nursing homes and why it was turning a blind eye towards other commercial buildings for similar violations.