Fire in tanker at petrol pump triggers blast; no casualties

Fire broke out at a petrol pump in Jamalpur area of old city Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after a petroleum tanker caught fire.

According to police, a tanker of 20,000 kilo litres limit, was refilling at an Indian Oil Petrol pump near Shifa Hospital in Jamalpur of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night when it caught fire, causing a blast.

However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident that happened around 8 pm.

“Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in half an hour. There has no been injuries or deaths. We are trying to find out the cause of the fire,” said a senior fire official in the Fire Safety Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.