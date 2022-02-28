Fire destroys chemical factory in Ahmedabad

A chemical factory was gutted in the Santej area of Ahmedabad in a fire that broke out Sunday.

According to Fire Safety department officials, a fire broke out at Resinova Chemical company at Santej intersection in Ahmedabad around 1:20 am. “After fire was reported, as many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Taking into consideration the heat intensity, a fire robot was first sent inside the factory premises by the firefighters. The fire was doused by morning hours and no casualty or injury has been reported,” said a Fire Safety Department official.

“Reason for the fire remains unknown as of now, the cooling process has started. The factory was gutted,” the official added.