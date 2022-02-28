scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

Fire destroys chemical factory in Ahmedabad

According to Fire Safety department officials, a fire broke out at Resinova Chemical company at Santej intersection in Ahmedabad around 1:20 am. 

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 28, 2022 12:23:47 am
Gujarat, Gujarat latest news, Gujarat factory fire, Resinova Chemical company, Ahmedabad latest news, indian express“Reason for the fire remains unknown as of now, the cooling process has started. The factory was gutted,” the official added.

A chemical factory was gutted in the Santej area of Ahmedabad in a fire that broke out Sunday.

According to Fire Safety department officials, a fire broke out at Resinova Chemical company at Santej intersection in Ahmedabad around 1:20 am. “After fire was reported, as many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Taking into consideration the heat intensity, a fire robot was first sent inside the factory premises by the firefighters. The fire was doused by morning hours and no casualty or injury has been reported,” said a Fire Safety Department official.

More from Ahmedabad

“Reason for the fire remains unknown as of now, the cooling process has started. The factory was gutted,” the official added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement