Fire breaks out in Surat hospital ICU, no casualties

A MINOR fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit of Mission Hospital in Surat due to a short circuit in the window air-conditioner, fire department officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials of Majura fire station, the fire broke out late Monday night on the ground-floor ICU. The unit was empty at the time of the incident as the hospital was readying the ward for Covid-19 patients.

Fire officer N M Dave said, “The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a window air-conditioner fitted in the room. As the smoke spread through the entire ground floor and adjacent rooms, we opened the doors and windows of the unit and that of other wards. We also checked the fire security system of the hospital and it was found to be okay.”

Mock drill held

On Tuesday, the fire department conducted a mock fire safety drill at Apple Hospital on Ring Road. Surat chief fire officer Basant Bareek said, “During the mock drill, our teams reached the second floor and rescued four dummy patients who were on oxygen support and shifted them to another ward. The security guard was also rescued. We also informed the doctors and paramedical staff what to do before the fire officials reach the spot. We have told the hospital authorities to recheck the electrical connection of the building and advised them to give rest to the ACs, ventilators and other electric equipment that have been working constantly for days now, for a few hours.”