Fire breaks out in police station record room

July 22, 2022 11:05:11 pm
A fire broke out in the record room on the third floor of Bapod police station in Vadodara city Friday afternoon. While documents and files were damaged in the fire, police officials said the record room contained only “documents meant for disposal” and nothing important was lost in the accident.
The primary cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be caused by a short circuit in the record room of the police station. The Vadodara Emergency and Fire Services reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
“The room has been damaged as wires and some documents have been burnt but none of the lost files pertained to crime cases… We mostly stored only those documents that were meant for disposal as they were old; for instance, the copies of rental agreements submitted to the police station by residents that have anyway expired and were meant to be discarded,” said Police Inspector SV Chaudhari.
No casualty was reported in the fire.
