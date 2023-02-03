scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Ahmedabad, 45 residents evacuated

Fire brigade officials said the fire broke out in the electrical duct of the 24-floor Takshashila Air building in the Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad.

Residents check the aftermath of the fire that broke out in the electrical duct of a high-rise building, Takshashila Air, in the Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
A fire broke out in the electrical duct of a high-rise building, Takshashila Air, in the Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad on Friday morning and 45 residents were evacuated by the fire brigade, officials said. Two residents who were affected by the smoke were taken to the hospital.

“We got a call around 6.02 am on Friday. We started dousing fire from the 24th floor and helped the residents evacuate the building simultaneously through the stairs,” Jayesh Khadia, chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services, said.

“The residential apartment is 24 floors high. The fire probably broke out due to overheating due to a short circuit in the duct on the ground, first, 11th and 14th floors of Takshashila Air near the Ellisbridge Townhall. About 45 residents were evacuated; two residents affected by the smoke were taken to the hospital,” added Khadia.

Fire rescue vehicles from the Navrangura and Jamalpur fire stations were rushed to the spot.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:03 IST
