Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad apartment, BRTS bus stand; no casualties  

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Two fire incidents were reported in Ahmedabad in 24 hours — the first occurred on Thursday morning in an apartment in the Shela area, and the second took place at the BRTS bus stand cabin near Shivranjani on Wednesday. No casualties or injuries were reported in either incident, according to the police.
According to the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), the blaze that emerged in the third-floor apartment of the Sky City building around 8 am, spread to the fourth floor. However, the fire was brought under control since the building’s fire system was active, it said.
Four teams of 73 firefighters that rushed to the residential society evacuated around 50 residents, said an officer.
The residents were first brought to the terrace, and then brought down through the staircase once the fire was extinguished, he added.
Eighteen vehicles were used in the operation, including 6 water bowsers of 20KL capacity, 1 mini fire fighter, 8 first responders (Bolero), 1 first responder (Scorpio), 1 ambulance, 1 hydraulic platform, and 1 water tanker of 12KL capacity, he said.
An investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the fire, the police said.
In the second incident, a fire broke out in the BRTS bus stand near Shivranjani Char Rasta on Wednesday. “At 12.43 pm, a call was received on 112 emergency service that a fire had broken out in the cabin inside the bus stand,” said an officer.
According to AFES, the investigation revealed that the fire originated in the cash counter area of the ticket window, damaging the printer, fan, and electrical wiring. Eleven firemen, three drivers, and one station officer, along with vehicles including a mini fire tanker and water tanker from the Prahladnagar station, were dispatched to the scene.
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