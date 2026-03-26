Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad apartment, BRTS bus stand; no casualties  

Smoke bellowing out of the high-rise apartment in Shela, Ahmedabad, on Thursday. (Right) Fire-fighters trying to douse the fire. (Express photos)

Two fire incidents were reported in Ahmedabad in 24 hours — the first occurred on Thursday morning in an apartment in the Shela area, and the second took place at the BRTS bus stand cabin near Shivranjani on Wednesday. No casualties or injuries were reported in either incident, according to the police.

According to the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), the blaze that emerged in the third-floor apartment of the Sky City building around 8 am, spread to the fourth floor. However, the fire was brought under control since the building’s fire system was active, it said.

Four teams of 73 firefighters that rushed to the residential society evacuated around 50 residents, said an officer.