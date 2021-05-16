Fire breaks out at Naroda complex housing Covid hospital, no casualties

Native people and fire fighters stand next to the building burned after a fire broke out in a Complex in Ahmedabad, Saturday, (PTI)

A fire broke out at a commercial complex in the Naroda area of Ahmedabad city housing two hospitals, including one Covid-19 facility, Saturday afternoon. The blaze was doused in 20 minutes and no casualties were reported, Deputy Fire Officer JN Khadia of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services said.

“The fire at ‘Capital Corporate’ building in Naroda, which houses Vedant Multispeciality Hospital and Kashvi Women’s Hospital and Maternity Home, was doused in 20 minutes with six fire vehicles — four tanks and two mini-fighters — at work,” said Khadia.

He added the fire broke out following a short-circuit on the common meter line on the outer part of the complex. “As a result of this, a fire broke out on three floors on one side of the building.

All valid and functional fire safety system was in place in the commercial building along with requisite fire NoC (no objection certificate),” Khadia said.

According to the police, around 12 patients were admitted at the Vedant Hospital at the time of the incident. “Due to the fire, power supply had to be stopped as a result of which a couple of patients, who were on BiPAP (and ventilator), were shifted to SVP Hospital,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner KB Thakkar said. He added that the staffers at the two hospitals were well-versed with fire training and their fire NOCs were in place.