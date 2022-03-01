Fire breaks out at IFFCO unit in Kandla

Fire broke out at a fertiliser manufacturing unit of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) in Kandla on Monday night. No casualties have been reported yet, fire brigade sources said.

Fire broke out in the chimney of one of the units within the fertiliser manufacturing complex. Fire tenders within IFFCO and neighbouring Deendayal Port (earlier known as Kandla port) were rushed to the accident site.

“The fire that broke out in the chimney is under control now. There are no casualties so far,” said a fire brigade official.

Kandla unit is IFFCO’s first production facility commissioned in 1974 to manufacture complex fertilisers. The unit has a production capacity of 9.16 lakh metric tonne per annum and manufactures various complex fertiliser grades like DAP, NPK, Zinc Sulphate monohydrate and water soluble fertilisers.