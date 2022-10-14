Fire breaks out at Gujarat’s Old Secretariat building in Gandhinagar; no casualty

One of the floors of block no. 16 of Gujarat’s Old Secretariat in Gandhinagar reported a fire on Friday in which files and furniture of the rural development department were burnt. No casualty was reported as the fire was brought under control in two and a half hours.

Kaizad Dastur, chief fire officer of Gandhinagar, said, “The incident happened around 8:30 in the morning. The situation was brought under control in about two and a half hours. Smoke extraction took another hour. The exact cause for the fire is not known. But given the condition of the room and the burnt electrical wires, some electrical fault may have caused it. No casualties occurred.”

According to Dastur, the fire broke out at the Gram Vikas office, a three-storey building, and the person who reported the fire had seen smoke coming out of block no. 16, on the second floor.

“The Gandhinagar fire department immediately sent four vehicles to the site. The whole office including the furniture has been burnt. By the time the incident was reported, the office was under a full-fledged fire,” Dastur said.