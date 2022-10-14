scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Fire breaks out at Gujarat’s Old Secretariat building in Gandhinagar; no casualty

The fire, in which files and furniture of the rural development department were burnt, was brought under control in two and a half hours.

Fire at Gujarat’s Old Secretariat building in Gandhinagar.

One of the floors of block no. 16 of Gujarat’s Old Secretariat in Gandhinagar reported a fire on Friday in which files and furniture of the rural development department were burnt. No casualty was reported as the fire was brought under control in two and a half hours.

Kaizad Dastur, chief fire officer of Gandhinagar, said, “The incident happened around 8:30 in the morning. The situation was brought under control in about two and a half hours. Smoke extraction took another hour. The exact cause for the fire is not known. But given the condition of the room and the burnt electrical wires, some electrical fault may have caused it. No casualties occurred.”

According to Dastur, the fire broke out at the Gram Vikas office, a three-storey building, and the person who reported the fire had seen smoke coming out of block no. 16, on the second floor.

More from Ahmedabad

“The Gandhinagar fire department immediately sent four vehicles to the site. The whole office including the furniture has been burnt. By the time the incident was reported, the office was under a full-fledged fire,” Dastur said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 03:48:01 pm
Next Story

18-yr-old Rudrankksh Patil tops air-rifle qualification

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement