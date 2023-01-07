scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Fire breaks out at apartment in Ahmedabad, 17-year-old dies

There were a total of three persons in the house at the time of the incident — the girl, her aunt and her cousin brother, said the fire department.

Reason behind fire is not yet known.
Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at apartment in Ahmedabad, 17-year-old dies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 17-year-old girl died after a fire broke out at an apartment of a multi-storeyed building in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug area Saturday morning. While the reason behind the fire is yet to be known, a case has been filed and the police are awaiting the necessary papers.

Jayesh Khadia, in-charge chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), said, “Around 7:28 am the fire broke out at a seventh floor flat of the Orchid Green apartment in Shahibaug. We pressed a team comprising one mini firefighter, a big firefighter, one emergency tender, a hydraulic platform and three water bowsers from the Panchkuva and Shahpur fire stations. The flames were doused within 30 minutes by 35-40 personnel deployed at the site.”

“It is a three-bedroom flat and the girl, Pranjal Jeerawala, was in one of the rooms. The room had plenty of wooden furniture and the door, which was locked, also caught fire, thus trapping her inside the room,” Khadia said,

He added, “One of our teams entered the flat from the balcony by lowering one of our firemen from the eighth floor to the seventh floor. The balcony was protected with an iron grille so we had to break that down first. At the same time, the other firemen were trying to douse the fire on the room’s door following which we entered the room. When we rescued her, she had already suffered burns, and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared dead.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
More from Ahmedabad

Khadia further said, “There were a total of three persons in the house at the time of the incident — the girl, her aunt and her cousin brother. The aunt and her cousin brother escaped and went down after attempting to break open the door of the girl’s room but could not.”

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 15:48 IST
Next Story

Outgoing Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari a retired cop who vowed to reform the system with his knowledge of it

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close