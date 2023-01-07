Fire breaks out at apartment in Ahmedabad, 17-year-old dies

A 17-year-old girl died after a fire broke out at an apartment of a multi-storeyed building in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug area Saturday morning. While the reason behind the fire is yet to be known, a case has been filed and the police are awaiting the necessary papers.

Jayesh Khadia, in-charge chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), said, “Around 7:28 am the fire broke out at a seventh floor flat of the Orchid Green apartment in Shahibaug. We pressed a team comprising one mini firefighter, a big firefighter, one emergency tender, a hydraulic platform and three water bowsers from the Panchkuva and Shahpur fire stations. The flames were doused within 30 minutes by 35-40 personnel deployed at the site.”

“It is a three-bedroom flat and the girl, Pranjal Jeerawala, was in one of the rooms. The room had plenty of wooden furniture and the door, which was locked, also caught fire, thus trapping her inside the room,” Khadia said,

He added, “One of our teams entered the flat from the balcony by lowering one of our firemen from the eighth floor to the seventh floor. The balcony was protected with an iron grille so we had to break that down first. At the same time, the other firemen were trying to douse the fire on the room’s door following which we entered the room. When we rescued her, she had already suffered burns, and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared dead.”

Khadia further said, “There were a total of three persons in the house at the time of the incident — the girl, her aunt and her cousin brother. The aunt and her cousin brother escaped and went down after attempting to break open the door of the girl’s room but could not.”