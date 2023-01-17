Fire at under-construction fun park

A fire broke out in the under-construction Amazon fun park in the Gota area of Ahmedabad on Monday evening, burning down the ride equipment. The park was going to be inaugurated in a few days, sources said.

“The fire broke out in the game zone of the park at around 3:30 pm, and the fire department got a call at 4 pm. The fire was controlled in about one-and-a-half hours. No casualty has been reported. The FSL team will investigate the cause of the FIR,” said the Ahmedabad Divisional Fire officer Om Jadeja.

A loss of about Rs 14 crore worth of ride equipment was reported in the fire.

A total of 14 fire vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire. The property was owned by one Mahendra Patel, sources said.