Fire at SVP Hospital; patients evacuated

As many as 20 patients from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other wards of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital at the Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad were evacuated after a fire broke out on the third floor Monday evening. No patient was injured in the incident.

According to officials of Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department, the fire was reported around 5:30 pm on the third floor from the duct of the Air Handling Unit (AHU) located between A and B blocks of the hospital. Soon, thick smoke emerged from the duct leading to chaotic scenes as around 20 patients from different wards located on the third and fourth floors were evacuated and moved to the ground floor.

The fire was controlled within 10 minutes, said fire safety officials. “The fire department received a call around 5:30 pm after smoke was noticed from the AHU duct. The fire department responded immediately and controlled the fire. The fire personnel then visited all floors of the hospital from the second basement floor to the fourth floor. The hospital’s fire sprinkler system was used to get rid of heavy smoke on floors that travelled through the shafts,” read a statement issued by the SVP Hospital management. Later, an evacuation process was initiated.

“No patient was injured. For their safety, we shifted them to other departments of the hospital. We received great cooperation from the hospital staff, paramedics, fire personnel and security staff. The doctors and medical teams are currently treating the patients admitted in the hospital who were evacuated. Later, the Ahmedabad city mayor held a meeting with senior officials of the hospital management,” SVP statement further read.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official of the Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department said, “The exact cause of fire is under investigation. However, we believe that, prima facie, it could be due to overheating in the wiring system of the hospital. Since these days, temperatures soar high due to summer; therefore, there are constant fluctuations in air conditioners installed.”