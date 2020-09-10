Fire at sanitiser manufacturing firm, none injured

Fire at a sanitiser manufacturing company in Changodar area of Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)

A major fire incident took place in a sanitiser manufacturing company in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon in which no casualties were reported.

According to Fire Safety department officials, a fire incident was reported around 2:50 pm in Aarmed Formulation Private Limited, a sanitiser manufacturing company at Moraiya village near Changodar area of Ahmedabad rural on Wednesday.

“As many as nine fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as the fire incident was reported. The company is involved in production of alcohol -based sanitiser products. The entire firefighting operation lasted for four hours after which the fire was controlled and doused. No injuries have been reported,” said MF Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department.

According to officials, the cause of fire remains unknown. However due to presence of alcohol, which is inflammable, the fire spread throughout the company premises in minutes.

