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A MASSIVE fire broke out in a mobile tower server cabin on the terrace of a commercial complex in Surat at Varachha on Tuesday, fire brigade officers said. No injuries were reported, they said.
As a result, several residents of nearby areas faced mobile connectivity issues, which the company authorities concerned said would be “resolved soon”.
According to officers, a call was received at the Surat fire department control room around noon, informing of a blaze in a cabin of a mobile tower installed on the terrace of the three-storeyed N K Complex, a commercial property at Hira Baug circle in Mota Varachha.
Fire tenders soon reached the spot and began efforts to extinguish the flames. Several people gathered at the spot and a police team also reached there to control the traffic and aid the firefighting operation.
The situation was brought under control after around one-and-a-half hours, officials said. The power supply to the complex was cut off to ensure safety. Later, a team of the mobile tower company authorities also reached the spot.
Sources said several people reported problems in mobile network connectivity. The mobile service provider company officials started an investigation to find out the cause of fire and also started working to replace the affected equipment.
Dinu Patel of the Kapodara fire department said, “The cause of fire was possibly a short circuit. The mobile network connectivity was disrupted due to the fire and people faced problems. Over 20 people including five fire tenders were involved in the operation.”
An official of a mobile service provider who visited the spot said, “This mobile tower provides service (access) to different companies for network connectivity. We are also looking into the cause of the fire. We are repairing and replacing the equipment, including batteries, in the cabin. Due to the fire, mobile users will face poor connectivity. We will resolve the issue at the earliest.”