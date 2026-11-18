A MASSIVE fire broke out in a mobile tower server cabin on the terrace of a commercial complex in Surat at Varachha on Tuesday, fire brigade officers said. No injuries were reported, they said.

As a result, several residents of nearby areas faced mobile connectivity issues, which the company authorities concerned said would be “resolved soon”.

According to officers, a call was received at the Surat fire department control room around noon, informing of a blaze in a cabin of a mobile tower installed on the terrace of the three-storeyed N K Complex, a commercial property at Hira Baug circle in Mota Varachha.