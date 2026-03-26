Fire at garbage disposal site in Surat

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), touted as the world's largest office building complex, is located near the dumping site. An exhibition of rough diamonds, organised by a Dubai-based diamond firm, is ongoing at the SDB.

By: Express News Service
1 min readSuratMar 26, 2026 01:01 AM IST
Fire at garbage disposal site in Surat, Surat, Surat, Surat Municipal Corporation, Fire at Surat garbage disposal, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsA dense smoke billows after a massive fire broke out at the waste disposal site in Khajod, Surat, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
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A FIRE broke out near a waste dumping site at Khajod in Surat city on Wednesday afternoon, with the fire brigade striving to bring the blaze under control. According to sources, the fire was reported at multiple spots within a one-kilometre area of the dumping site of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), touted as the world’s largest office building complex, is located near the dumping site. An exhibition of rough diamonds, organised by a Dubai-based diamond firm, is ongoing at the SDB.

SMC’s chief fire officer Basant Pareek said on Wednesday evening, “The fire started on Wednesday afternoon in different locations at the site in Khajod. Over 50 of our personnel are involved in the firefighting operation. We are making all possible efforts to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.”

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