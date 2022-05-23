Fire at Gandhinagar pharma unit; no casualty

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Kalol of Gandhinagar on Sunday morning, in which no casualty or injury was reported.

According to fire department officials, they got a call around 8.30 am from Brichem Sciences Private Limited located at Kalol Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in Gandhinagar.

Several fire fighting teams were rushed to the company premises after which fire was controlled by 4.30 pm.

According to fire officials, the exact cause of the incident is not yet known. “After the first call, 10 fire tankers from fire stations at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kalol and Mehsana were rushed to the spot. We finally managed to douse the flames by 4.30 pm. No injuries were reported as workers were not present due to Sunday. Cause of fire is being investigated, said Kaizad Dastoor, acting fire officer in chief, Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah tweeted, “A fire incident has taken place at a pharma factory in Kalol of Gandhinagar in my constituency area. I have spoken to the collector to ensure all sort of help by the administration. I am in touch with the officials and I pray for the safety of all (sic).”