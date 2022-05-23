scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Fire at Gandhinagar pharma unit; no casualty

According to fire department officials, they got a call around 8.30 am from Brichem Sciences Private Limited located at Kalol Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in Gandhinagar.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: May 23, 2022 4:06:43 am
Fire at a pharmaceutical company premises in Kalol of Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Express photo)

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Kalol of Gandhinagar on Sunday morning, in which no casualty or injury was reported.

According to fire department officials, they got a call around 8.30 am from Brichem Sciences Private Limited located at Kalol Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in Gandhinagar.

Several fire fighting teams were rushed to the company premises after which fire was controlled by 4.30 pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium

‘He doesn’t beat me, he forces sex to break my spirit’:...Premium
‘He doesn’t beat me, he forces sex to break my spirit’:...
How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one wordPremium
How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one word
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...Premium
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
More Premium Stories >>

According to fire officials, the exact cause of the incident is not yet known. “After the first call, 10 fire tankers from fire stations at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kalol and Mehsana were rushed to the spot. We finally managed to douse the flames by 4.30 pm. No injuries were reported as workers were not present due to Sunday. Cause of fire is being investigated, said Kaizad Dastoor, acting fire officer in chief, Gandhinagar.

More from Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah tweeted, “A fire incident has taken place at a pharma factory in Kalol of Gandhinagar in my constituency area. I have spoken to the collector to ensure all sort of help by the administration. I am in touch with the officials and I pray for the safety of all (sic).”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement