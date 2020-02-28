Fire at chemical factory in Surat, 1 worker dead

Over 25 labourers were working in Aceto Chemical Pvt. Ltd. at Pandesara GIDC when the incident took place on Thursday. (Representational Image) Over 25 labourers were working in Aceto Chemical Pvt. Ltd. at Pandesara GIDC when the incident took place on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A major fire in a chemical factory in Surat left one labourer dead and two injured on Thursday afternoon. Two more workers are reportedly missing, police said. Over 25 labourers were working in Aceto Chemical Pvt. Ltd. at Pandesara GIDC when the incident took place on Thursday.

The fire department officials took almost two and half hours to control the fire. Due to the blaze, the internal structure of the factory has weakened, they said.

Amansingh Kewat (30) incurred fractures after he jumped from a platform to save his life, while Raju Paswan (40) suffered burn injuries. Both, residents of Ganeshnagar area in Pandesara, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidhi Chaudhari said, “Two workers are still missing. We have recovered one body from inside but it is charred beyond recognition. We are talking to the women who turned up at the factory looking for their husbands. We will have to wait for the fire department officials to complete their rescue operation for a clearer picture.” Factory owner Banshibhai Patel had also reached the spot.

The company manufactures chemicals such as Phenyl Alpha Naphthylamine Chemical, Sodium Naphthionate, Neville and Winthers Acid used for dyeing and printing purposes in factories. With chemical mixtures strewn on the floor, fire officials had a difficult time entering the unit. Two trucks of lime powder were brought from an effluent treatment plant, which was sprinkled on the floor so that the fire officials can have access inside.

Incharge deputy commissioner of fire department, Basant Pareek said, “In all probability the fire was caused due to short circuit in the chemical unit. The forensic officials have also reached the spot. It is not possible to ascertain the damage as of yet.”

Pandesara police have lodged an accidental death complaint into the case.

