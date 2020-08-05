FIR lodged in MNREGA scam of Banaskantha

Jignesh Mevani and several residents of Balundra village had alleged that there are more than 500 villagers who never applied for MNREGA and yet MNREGA accounts were opened in their names and payments were made that were siphoned off to unknown accounts. Jignesh Mevani and several residents of Balundra village had alleged that there are more than 500 villagers who never applied for MNREGA and yet MNREGA accounts were opened in their names and payments were made that were siphoned off to unknown accounts.

Two days after independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel alleged a multi-crore scam in a single village of Amirgadh taluka in Banaskantha district, wherein job cards were issued and bank accounts were opened in the names of villagers who claimed to have not registered for work under the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), the Amirgadh police station on August 3 registered an FIR in this regard, without naming any persons as accused.

The FIR, registered late on Sunday, was based on a complaint filed by deputy taluka development officer at Amirgadh, Dharmesh Kumar Vyas, said Amirgadh police station sub inspector TJ Desai. The FIR booked the unknown accused persons under IPC sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery of document) and 468 (Forgery for the purposes of cheating). “There was a mismatch in the job cards… We saw photos of males under the names of females,” said Desai.

In a joint press conference held by Mevani and Patel on August 1, Mevani and several residents of Balundra village had alleged that there are more than 500 villagers who never applied for MNREGA, never demanded any work under the said scheme, never visited the purported work sites and yet, ATM cards, bank passbooks and MNREGA accounts were opened in their names and payments were made that were siphoned off to unknown accounts.

No charges of financial misappropriation have been filed yet in the FiR. Notably, the FIR has been classified under ‘sensitive content’ making it inaccessible for public. When asked why, Desai said it has been done “so that accused are not tipped off.”

District development officer Ajay Dahiya said the FIR has been registered based on “preliminary findings,” adding that the accused shall be named once the departmental inquiry is completed, which shall continue parallel to the police probe.

