FIR lodged against 21 for ‘instigating’ police personnel

The Gujarat Police Thursday said they have lodged five FIRs against 21 people from Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Kheda, Junagadh and Rajkot for allegedly instigating police personnel and their families to agitate for the pay-grade issue. This comes even as the Gujarat government Thursday announced the setting up of a five-member committee to address the grievances.

“During the Gujarat police pay-grade agitation, several accounts and groups have been posting comments and pictures on social media platforms to instigate the police personnel. In that regard, the cybercrime prevention unit of CID Crime and Railways has asked the police to take action against persons found in the act. A total of four FIRs were lodged against 15 persons in Jamnagar, Kheda, Surat and Rajkot under sections of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection Act), Information Technology Amendment Act and Disaster Management Act,” stated the Gujarat Crime and Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways.



The accused had also blocked the traffic in Rajkot. ”

Another FIR was also lodged at Shahibaug police station in Ahmedabad against seven persons for allegedly trying to block the road outside the office of the commissioner of police.