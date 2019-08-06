FIR lodged after fake ‘terror attack on temple’ video goes viral

Police on Monday lodged an FIR against unknown persons after a video of a mock drill conducted by the cops inside Ambaji temple of Banaskantha was widely shared on social media claiming it to be a “terrorist attack”.

Advertising

K S Chaudhary, police inspector at Ambaji police station, said that the video is actually of a mock drill conducted in March this year by the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Banaskantha Police.

“The mock drill video has been edited to mislead people. The drill was conducted by the LCB on March 31 this year as part of the security arrangements during the then ongoing Lok Sabha elections. It seems that a person or a group of persons intentionally edited the video and shared it on social media to create tension. I appeal to people to not share any such misleading videos on social media,” said Chaudhary.

Taking cognizance of the video, Chaudhary said, “We have filed an FIR under the Information Technology Act and the Gujarat Police Act against unknown persons, for deliberately sharing the misleading video on social media such as Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter. Now, the investigation will be carried out by the Special Operations Group.”