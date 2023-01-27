FIR filed in Rajasthan: POCSO-accused BJP MLA Parmar, 2 others granted interim protection from arrest

The Gujarat High Court granted interim protection from arrest to BJP MLA and former state minister Gajendrasinh Parmar and two others who are facing charges of alleged sexual harassment of a minor in an FIR lodged at a Rajasthan police station, until February 6.

The three accused—Parmar, Sabarkantha District Central Co-operative Bank chairman Mahesh Amichandbhai Patel and Ganpatsinh Parbatsinh Zala—moved the HC on January 25 with a transit anticipatory bail application. Admitting the case the same day, the court of Justice Samir Dave issued a notice to the police inspector of the Rajasthan police station and kept the same returnable for February 6. In the interim, the court directed the Rajasthan police to not arrest the three accused in Gujarat.

The FIR was lodged against the accused at Rajasthan’s Abu Road Sadar police station on January 20 following a Sirohi court’s direction on an Ahmedabad-based woman’s petition.

The FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 365 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the incident happened in August 2020 when the complainant—an acquaintance of the MLA, her daughter and the three accused were travelling to Jaisalmer in Parmar’s car. Around midnight near Abu Road, her daughter said she did not want to continue the journey and wished to go back home. Following this, the complainant returned to Ahmedabad with her daughter.

A year later, in an unrelated issue, the complainant filed a case against the BJP MLA in Ahmedabad but was “pressurised by Gajendrasinh”. Succumbing to the pressure, the complainant attempted to “die by suicide” on March 5, 2022. It was after the woman’s attempted suicide that her daughter informed her that the three accused had allegedly touched the minor inappropriately during the car journey.

The FIR said that though the complainant wanted to file a complaint soon after getting to know about the incident, she hesitated because of Parmar’s political influence. “Additionally, accused no. 2 (Mahesh Patel) had come to the complainant’s residence and threatened them,” the FIR states, including threatening to kill the complainant’s survivor.

Pointing out that the complaint was registered at Abu Road in Rajasthan (where Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is in power), the accused submitted before the court that the complaint is a fallout of “political rivalry”. Advocate Yash Nanavaty and senior advocate Nirupam Nanavaty, on behalf of the accused, also highlighted that the FIR was filed two years after the alleged incident.

“I don’t want to condemn this lady at this stage but there are many applications or many such cases filed by her against these people…These are totally false stories,” submitted Nirupam. He noted that in the past, too, there was a similar attempt to file an FIR in Gujarat but it is still not registered. “…a petition is filed and is pending before this court for registration of the FIR,” he stated.