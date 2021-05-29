FIR against three for ‘duping’ Ahmedabad firm of Rs 6 crore

Police have started an investigation into an alleged fraud of over Rs 6 crore done against an Ahmedabad-based logistics firm.

According to an FIR filed at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police station on Thursday night, a transport logistics firm ‘Globeecologistic’ situated at New York towers in Ahmedabad, submitted a complaint stating that two men claiming to be representatives of a construction sector giant and one transport firm from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh duped the firm amounting to Rs 6.98 crore in the past one year.

“On January 2020, my father received a call from a person who identified himself as Sanjay Mishra, supply chain head of the construction sector giant from Faridabad. Mishra claimed that he required services from my firm to arrange transportation of goods from his company to be shipped from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to Chennai in Tamil Nadu. I suggested him that our company has done business with Bhopal-based Gangotri Trailer Transport Limited which can be put to use as per the requirement,” said Archit Agarwal, one of the directors of Globeecologistic firm, in his police complaint.

“After I received an email from Mishra, I contacted Devidas Nagle, owner of Gangotri Trailer Transport in Bhopal, and asked him to provide trailer vehicles to the construction sector giant for transport of goods. Meanwhile, I was also introduced to another person named Abhinav Tiwari from the construction firm who said he will provide me bills for each time transport services are used by his company,” the complaint stated.

“We did business from January 2020 to March 2021 in which as per requirement sent by Mishra, we asked Gangotri company to provide 380 trailer vehicles for transportation. As per brokerage rules, I paid Rs 12.85 crore to Gangotri for using their services and Mishra and Abhinav Tiwari reimbursed Rs 6 crore to our firm. Of late, I started noticing that there is an increase in demand for trailers from Mishra so I started checking the documents which they had promised to send me. I then found out that they had not sent me any papers or photographs of loaded trailer vehicles,” as per the complaint.

Police lodged an FIR against Sanjay Mishra, Abhinav Tiwari and Devidas Nagle.