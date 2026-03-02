FIR against 8 for ‘using casteist slurs’ against Dalit deputy sarpanch of Gujarat village

Following a complaint by the Deputy Sarpanch, an FIR has been registered against the eight persons. Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Patel, who is investigating the case, said that investigation is underway and none has been arrested so far.

A Dalit Deputy Sarpanch from a village in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has lodged a complaint against eight persons for allegedly intimidating him and using casteist slurs against him at a meeting after the gram panchayat decided to remove a dilapidated bird feeder tower at the village.

The alleged incident was reported from Memadpur village of Prantij tehsil on February 26.

The village Deputy Sarpanch, who has lodged the police complaint, has been identified as Kanjibhai Arkhabhai. In his police complaint, the Deputy Sarpanch has named eight persons from the village identified as Atulsinh Parmar, Rameshji Chauhan, Himmatsinh Parmar, Manharsinh Parmar, Pintusinh Parmar, Udesinh Parmar, Hathhisinh Parmar and Aniruddhsinh Parmar.