FIR against 8 for ‘using casteist slurs’ against Dalit deputy sarpanch of Gujarat village

A Dalit Deputy Sarpanch from a village in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has lodged a complaint against eight persons for allegedly intimidating him and using casteist slurs against him at a meeting after the gram panchayat decided to remove a dilapidated bird feeder tower at the village.
The alleged incident was reported from Memadpur village of Prantij tehsil on February 26.
The village Deputy Sarpanch, who has lodged the police complaint, has been identified as Kanjibhai Arkhabhai. In his police complaint, the Deputy Sarpanch has named eight persons from the village identified as Atulsinh Parmar, Rameshji Chauhan, Himmatsinh Parmar, Manharsinh Parmar, Pintusinh Parmar, Udesinh Parmar, Hathhisinh Parmar and Aniruddhsinh Parmar.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.
As per the FIR registered by Kanjibhai with Prantij Police Station, Kanjibhai Arkhabhai, a farmer, has been discharging his duties as the Deputy Sarpanch of Memadpur village for the past six months.
According to the complainant, the village panchayat had passed a resolution to demolish a bird feeding tower in the village as it was in a dilapidated condition. For this, he had gone to the place along with some other villagers on February 25. At this time, some of the accused had told them that the bird feeding tower was built by their ancestors and should not be demolished.
The Deputy Sarpanch and others told them that they will discuss the issue during a meeting with the villagers at night. Subsequently, as they assembled in the presence of village leaders around 8.30 pm, one of the accused said the bird feeding tower was built by their ancestors and that they will demolish it themselves and build a new one.
According to Kanjibhai, some of the accused targeted him by using casteist slurs against him, alleging that only he was interested in getting the bird feeding tower demolished.
This was allegedly followed by a scuffle during which the accused threatened the Deputy Sarpanch and others against demolishing the bird feeding tower.
Following a complaint by the Deputy Sarpanch, an FIR has been registered against the eight persons. Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Patel, who is investigating the case, said that investigation is underway and none has been arrested so far.
