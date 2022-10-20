scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

FIR after lights worth Rs 7 lakh ‘stolen’ from Sardar Patel bridge

The complaint was filed by Nilesh Vasani who runs a company that has got the contract to fit multi-colour decorative lights on the Sardar Patel bridge from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Sardar Patel bridge robbery, Sardar Patel bridge, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India Newshe company sent a person to check and it was found that the lights in the passage under the bridge and from the pillars of the bridge were missing. Police have booked unknown persons under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

Decorative lights worth Rs 7 lakh, installed on Sardar Patel bridge in Ahmedabad city, according to a complaint registered by a Sola resident at Paldi police station.

The complaint was filed by Nilesh Vasani who runs a company that has got the contract to fit multi-colour decorative lights on the Sardar Patel bridge from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As per the FIR dated October 17, 2022, workers of the company noticed on September 1 that all the lights of the Sardar Patel bridge were off and informed Vasani. The company sent a person to check and it was found that the lights in the passage under the bridge and from the pillars of the bridge were missing.

More from Ahmedabad

Police have booked unknown persons under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:02:35 am
Next Story

Provide mental illness cover under health insurance products before October 31: IRDAI

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement