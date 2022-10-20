FIR after lights worth Rs 7 lakh ‘stolen’ from Sardar Patel bridge

Decorative lights worth Rs 7 lakh, installed on Sardar Patel bridge in Ahmedabad city, according to a complaint registered by a Sola resident at Paldi police station.

The complaint was filed by Nilesh Vasani who runs a company that has got the contract to fit multi-colour decorative lights on the Sardar Patel bridge from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As per the FIR dated October 17, 2022, workers of the company noticed on September 1 that all the lights of the Sardar Patel bridge were off and informed Vasani. The company sent a person to check and it was found that the lights in the passage under the bridge and from the pillars of the bridge were missing.

Police have booked unknown persons under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code for theft.