FIR filed in Ahmedabad against actor Munmun Dutta over derogatory remarks

An FIR has been lodged in Ahmedabad against actor Munmun Dutta of popular television show ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a YouTube video that went viral on social media.

According to police, the FIR was lodged at Khokhara police station in Ahmedabad city on Saturday night under section 3(2) v of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code against a person of SC or ST community, which is punishable up to 10 years or more.

According to police, the FIR was registered after an advocate Madhu Parmar of Labour court in Ahmedabad city submitted a written complaint stating that the actor used a derogatory term in a YouTube video.

As per Parmar’s complaint, “The use of casteist term by Munmun Dutta has hurt the feelings of Valmiki community in India and Gujarat.”

Earlier, similar FIRs were lodged against Dutta in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh after a portion of the YouTube video went viral on social media wherein she was allegedly heard using a derogatory term. Dutta later apologised for the video.