Fine arts row: Several ABVP members detained after clash with police at MS University

Around 30 leaders and workers of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wing of MS University in Vadodara were detained Saturday after they clashed with the police while trying to barge into the head office to confront the Vice-Chancellor about the action initiated against the Faculty of Fine Arts.

The incident happened two days after right-wing groups protested against the alleged presence of “objectionable artwork” during the evaluation of the final-year projects at the Faculty of Fine Arts.

On Saturday afternoon, ABVP workers arrived at the office of the Vice-Chancellor of MSU and chanted slogans against the university, the Faculty of Fine Arts, and the police. While the university has formed a nine-member fact-finding committee, the ABVP workers burst firecrackers to mark their protest as the Vice-Chancellor did not meet the agitating ABVP workers.

Later, several units of the Vadodara city police arrived at the head office and tried to disperse the crowd. However, several ABVP workers obstructed the police jeeps from driving away from the detained leaders.