Filmmaker Avinash Das booked for sharing photo of Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit on Saturday booked filmmaker Avinash Das for allegedly sharing a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, officers said.

The police said Das (46) recently shared a photo in which Shah and Singhal are seen speaking to each other at a public event in Ranchi in 2017, to “allegedly mislead the people and defame the reputation of Shah.”

Das, who directed the film ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, was also booked for allegedly insulting the national flag by sharing a morphed picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook account, the police added.

The ED had on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Singhal in a case of money laundering involving alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds during her tenure as deputy commissioner in Khunti district of the state during 2009-10. The agency had also seized cash worth over Rs 18 crore from the house of a chartered accountant, allegedly linked to Singhal, in Jharkhand.

“It was brought to the attention of technical PSI K P Patel of the DCB that a person named Avinash Das had shared an obscene painting of a woman in which the tricolour had been painted on her on March 17. Additionally, on May 8, Das on his Twitter account had shared a five-year-old picture of Amit Shah with IAS Pooja Singhal in order to mislead the people and harm the reputation of Shah with mal intention. In that regard, an FIR has been lodged against Das under IPC 469 for forgery and section 67 of IT Act and sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act,” read a statement from the Ahmedabad DCB unit.