Film director alleges scam in granting subsidies, moves Gujarat HC

The petition is now expected to be heard further on August 28.

A film director has moved the Gujarat High Court alleging scam in subsidies provided to filmmakers and non-adherence to stipulated rules for gradation of films by the certifying board.

The petition filed by Manoj Patel, director of the Gujarati film Facebook Dhamaal, has sought that the scam — which he alleges to be amounting to at least Rs 4 crore, based on an RTI he had filed —- be investigated into and films which were granted with higher subsidies by not adhering to stipulations with respect to gradation, be re-evaluated.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel said, “There were two film subsidy policies – one as of 2016 and this was then revised in 2019. The RTI revealed that films released after 2016 and before the 2019 revision, were granted subsidies as per the 2019 revised policy. By my estimate based on the RTI, subsidy in excess of Rs 4 crore has been granted. Further, it was seen that the rules stipulated for issuing gradation to a film, which basically classifies what subsidy a film can avail, were not followed.”

