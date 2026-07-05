A ‘supari’ from ex-employer in Fiji: Two men who shot at Vadodara trader arrested

Police teams from Vadodara travelled to Durg and coordinated with local authorities there for two days before making the arrests. "Our operation in Durg continued for two days. (Source: File/ Representational)

The June 26 firing on garment trader Ashish Kumar, who was shot in his moving car on Waghodia Road here, was the result of a contract killing plot allegedly hatched by his former employer based in Fiji, police said on Saturday.

The crime was executed after over two months of surveillance, rehearsals and cross-country travel, police said after announcing two arrests in the case.

Vadodara Range inspector general Sandeep Singh said the conspiracy was allegedly orchestrated by Jay Dayal, one of Kumar’s former employers, who convinced his employee, Vikram Pratap Singh, to return to India and eliminate Kumar.

Kumar and Dayal had a long-running financial dispute. Vikram Singh, meanwhile, is an electronics engineer from Durg, the IG added.