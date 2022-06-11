Fighting cyber crimes: Need to create network of over 1 lakh helping hands in Gujarat, says Official

Emphasising the need for a pooled network of intelligence against cybercrime, police and administrative officials Friday said the state apparatus needs more helping hands to combat cybercrime.

Gujarat’s additional chief secretary in the Home Department, Rajkumar stressed the need for better training to combat instances of cyber crime in the state. “It is projected that by 2050, the digital economy will be 25 per cent of India’s economy. Everything has two aspects—good and bad. Cyber crime is the latter aspect of the digital economy. Today, one doesn’t need to launch missiles and fire tanks to bring a country down; it can be done by shutting down its banking, telecom and power supply. The futuristic threat of cyberwarfare has already arrived,” he said.

He added that while the Gujarat Police has only 1200 personnel in its cyber crime department, it is possible to create a network of over 1 lakh helping hands against the menace with the help of volunteers among citizens. “Only then can we ensure the safety and welfare of six and a half crore people of Gujarat,” the bureaucrat said.

He also spoke about the importance of cyber hygiene in net banking while addressing the personnel of state Cyber Crime Cell of CID Crime Department. “It is said that Gujarat accounts for 25 per cent of India’s market capitalisation and with the introduction of e-banking, the collective wealth of people is always under threat… Cyber hygiene can only be maintained through awareness of the risks of cybercrime and how to respond in case of any attack,” said Rajkumar.

Director General of Police (DGP) CID Crime, TS Bisht, said, “Currently, we have 24 cyber crime police stations with one nodal agency as CID Crime. The newly formed Cyber Crime Cell has blocked 14,571 fake accounts dealing in fraud, extortion and sex-tortion on OLX and Facebook and 983 IDs on social media engaged in offending religious or community sentiments. We have also blocked 243 fake loan applications on Google PlayStore and a total amount of Rs 14.45 crore has been frozen in bank accounts and Rs 3.24 crore has been retrieved into the accounts of victims.”

The officials were speaking at a conference on ‘Cyber Safety and National Security’ held by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Culture, and Home Department of the state government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.