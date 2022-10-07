Fighting Congress presidential poll to save party’s ideology, principles: Mallikarjun Kharge

Launching his campaign for the Congress presidential poll from Gujarat, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Friday that he was fighting the election to “save the party’s ideology and principles.”

“This is an internal election. It is an election within a home and so I met the delegates and leaders, who in large numbers have assured to support me,” said Kharge after meeting the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) members at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Kharge said he was starting his campaign from the city because of the Congress’s association with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “In order to save my party’s ideology, and to take forward the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I have entered the fray,” he added.

“I am not fighting this election on my own will. Senior leaders of the Congress party, delegates and workers forced me,” he said, adding that he was fighting because neither Sonia Gandhi nor any member of the Gandhi family was in the fray.

“They told me that I can take forward the principles and ideology of the Congress party,” he said, highlighting that he was a Rajya Sabha member, Leader of Opposition and has also functioned for the party over the last 54 years.

When asked if he will continue to report to the Gandhi family once elected as party president, Kharge said, “There is no remote control in Congress. We come together to take a decision. Why not tell me how many times your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) conducted elections (for party president)? All presidents were elected by consensus and you are teaching us about remote control. Who has the remote control in BJP.”

Replying to a question on why he did not attempt to talk to his junior party colleague and competitor for the post Shashi Tharoor and build a consensus, Kharge said, “The party leaders told me to fight the polls and so here I am. How can I say anything to anyone?”

Asked how he will handle Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Kharge replied, “Once I am elected, I will take all leaders along.”

About 9,300 delegates of Congress units across the country will be eligible to vote in the election. Kharge said that in the 182-seat strong state legislature, the Gujarat Congress will win 125 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.