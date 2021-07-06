FICCI FLO to help weavers, artisans market their work

The symposium and the conclave aims to promote traditional weaves such as bandhini, zari, beadwork, patola and tangaliya as well as Reagan painting among others. (Representational)

In a bid to provide a larger market to traditional weavers and artisans in Gujarat affected by the Covid pandemic, the FICCI FLO has organised a textile tourism symposium and a conclave during July and August, 2021.

“Our plan is to uplift the traditional weavers of Gujarat and provide them a platform. They are in a lot of trouble due to the Covid pandemic. We also want the government to take note of their problems and provide solutions. So we are organising a textile tourism symposium on July 9 in Ahmedabad and a conclave on August 5-6,” said Nandita Munshaw, chairperson of Ahmedabad chapter of FICCI FLO, a division of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

In the symposium later this month, experts will discuss plans to connect weavers with tourists. “The weavers want tourists to come to them and explore their art. Some of them have also organised artisan home stays, which will enable interested tourists to stay with the families of weavers and participate in workshops,” said Shilpa Patel, textile initiative head, FICCI FLO.

The symposium and the conclave aims to promote traditional weaves such as bandhini, zari, beadwork, patola and tangaliya as well as Reagan painting among others. Apart from the weavers of Kutch, Patan and Surendranagar, the event will also focus on tribal weavers from Dahod and nearby places.

The conclave that will be held in August 2021, will give a voice to the weavers and the NGOs who work with them.

“The main grievance of the weavers is the imposition of GST on their creations. The families who we spoke to say that tax eats into their slender profit margins. Secondly, they want a direct connect with the customers,” Patel added.

The FICCI FLO also plans to unveil a directory of weavers with contact details and address of over 700 traditional weavers in Gujarat.