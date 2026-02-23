Socio Economic Review: Why are fewer students opting for technical engineering courses in Gujarat despite rise in seats

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Despite an increase in the number of sanctioned seats, the admission in technical degree programmes in Gujarat has recorded a decline in the academic session 2025-26, the Socio Economic Review for the year 2025-26 shows.
The Socio-Economic Review for the year 2025-26, a report that presents a profile of key socio-economic activities and achievements in different sectors of the state economy for the year 2024-25, was released by the Gujarat government on Wednesday.
Following the increase in two years – 2023-24 and 2024-25 – the number of admissions declined by over 1,400 seats in the current academic session, 2025-26.
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) regulates the admission of candidates to the professional degree courses in Gujarat.
According to the data in the SER, against 91,355 sanctioned seats across technical degree programmes including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, MBA and MCA, only 49,737 admissions were registered against 51,147 students in the year 2024-25.
Of these, degree engineering programmes constitute the majority.
Officials cited low Class XII state board results as a reason for this decline. “Last year, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 Group A (non medical) result was low. This automatically will result in low registration for engineering and other technical courses,” N N Bhuptani, the member secretary of ACPC, told The Indian Express.
However, the pass percentage of GSHSEB Class XII A group (non medical) was 91.90 per cent in the results declared in May 2025, higher than 90.11 per cent in May 2024.
Female students
The number of female students opting for degree technical courses increased in the last five years, it dropped in diploma programmes in Gujarat.
From 31,887 total female students across 203 degree technical courses, the number increased to 32,813 in 2025-26. On the other hand, in 183 diploma institutes, the number of female students dropped from 24,954 to 22,562, the SER revealed.
“At the end of the academic year 2024-25, the total intake capacity stood at 77,735 seats in degree engineering, 13,49 seats in degree architecture, 9,102 seats in degree pharmacy, and 645 seats in degree Hotel Management. During the academic year 2025-26 (Provisional), intake capacity increased to 79,703 seats in degree engineering and 9,970 seats in degree pharmacy. However, the intake capacity declined in degree Hotel Management and degree architecture to 450 seats and 1,232 seats, respectively,” the SER 2025-26 states.
At the end of academic year 2024-25, the total intake capacity for MBA and MCA courses was 18,700 seats and 9,211 seats, respectively. During the academic year 2025-26, the provisional capacity increased to 21,596 seats for MBA and 10,303 seats for MCA.
“Similarly, during the same academic year 2025-26 as per the provisional admission data, the intake capacity of Class X based diploma engineering was 69,987 seats, reflecting a decline of 2,530 seats. However, the intake capacity of Class XII based diploma pharmacy courses increased to 2,350 seats, showing an increase of 107 seats,” the SER said.
