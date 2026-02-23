Socio Economic Review: Why are fewer students opting for technical engineering courses in Gujarat despite rise in seats

ACPC, told The Indian Express. Technical degree admissions dip in Gujarat despite rise in sanctioned seats; officials cite low Class XII results as key factor. (File photo)

Despite an increase in the number of sanctioned seats, the admission in technical degree programmes in Gujarat has recorded a decline in the academic session 2025-26, the Socio Economic Review for the year 2025-26 shows.

The Socio-Economic Review for the year 2025-26, a report that presents a profile of key socio-economic activities and achievements in different sectors of the state economy for the year 2024-25, was released by the Gujarat government on Wednesday.

Following the increase in two years – 2023-24 and 2024-25 – the number of admissions declined by over 1,400 seats in the current academic session, 2025-26.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) regulates the admission of candidates to the professional degree courses in Gujarat.