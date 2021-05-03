Gujarat: Fewer people in 18-plus age group get the jab on Day 2

People argue with a security guard after COVID-19 vaccine stock got over at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The number of people vaccinated Sunday, the second day of the third phase, dropped by more than a half to just 25,712 people in the 10 districts of Gujarat where the drive for vaccinating the 18-44 age group has been rolled out, from 55,235 inoculated a day ago.

In the above 45 years category, 32,333 people received their first dose as against 57,495 who were administered for their second dose, as per the state health department’s Covid bulletin.

In Ahmedabad city, 7,074 people in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated, a dip from 13,289 reported Saturday across 80 vaccination centres. On Sunday, too, residents complained of glitches in the schedule given to them post registration. Reduction in vaccination stock only added to the woes.

At Maharaja Agrasen School under Thaltej ward, the centre was closed after the vaccine stock was exhausted.

“There were minor technical glitches at a few centres. As people generally rush to vaccination centres in the morning, the stock got over by afternoon,” AMC medical officer (Health) Dr Bhavin Solanki said while declining any shortage of vaccines.