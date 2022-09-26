‘Few states not doing any work on occupational safety’: Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav targets Delhi govt

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in Gujarat Monday that a few states were not doing any work concerning occupational safety in an indirect attack on the Delhi government.

“A lot of good work is being done by several states on the occupational safety code. Even Gujarat is doing a lot of work with regard to occupational safety. But I am sad to say that no work is being done concerning occupational safety in some states,” said Yadav, who accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lay the foundation stone of a 350-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital at Sanand Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

“I live in Delhi which has a state government. I have seen that in the last five months, 35 accidents happened and workers died. Only ESIC has worked for the welfare of workers,” he said without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Yadav was, however, silent about the recent industrial accidents and deaths in Gujarat.

Speaking about the proposed Rs 500-crore hospital, Yadav said it would be expanded to have 500 beds later. This hospital will be one of the most modern ones in the country and all the medical services will be provided, not just to workers, but even to people living in this region,” he said, thanking the Gujarat government for providing 9.5 acres of land for the project.

He also invited designs from architect schools in Gujarat for the proposed hospital at Sanand. “The first five designs selected will be given prizes between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25,000. This is to get the best design for the hospital,” Yadav added.

Amit Shah thanked Yadav for the proposed hospital, which comes under his Gandhinagar constituency. “This hospital will have OPD, X-Ray and radiology departments, pathology laboratory, operation theatres, ICU and ultrasound facilities… The services will be such that nobody will have to travel to Ahmedabad city from Sanand for accessing medical facilities,” Shah said addressing a gathering of workers who had come from in and around Sanand.

Earlier in the day, Shah opened a flyover on the SP Ring Road, a primary health care centre and Deendayal Milan Kendra at Virochannagar in the Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district.