Few academic references went into making of Nayika Devi: Director

Few historical academic references went into the making of Gujarati historical drama Nayika Devi, said film director Nitin G. The director’s statement came even as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Gujarat president Pradipsinh Vaghela hailed the film for highlighting stories of warrior queens from Gujarat who lived much before Rani Laxmibai.

“Mostly, there is no material available, be it on Google or in books. We have only three or four books mentioning Nayika Devi with negligible information since it’s from the 12th century. We have only tried to reconstruct it, there may be some lacuna. But we have tried to give as much respect to Nayika Devi as every Gujarati desires. We referred to Dhumketu’s Nayikadevi, and another book by Surendra Sharma. We did not consult any historian for the film,” said Nitin in response to a query by The Indian Express at the trailer launch of the film.

The period drama narrates the story of a warrior queen of Patan who lived in the 12th century and had defeated the advances of Persian ruler Muhammad Ghori.

The director said he has tried to pay tribute to ‘aadimata’ Nayika Devi. He emphasised that after Ghori faced defeat at her hands, the ruler was forced to restrict his attacks to present-day Rajasthan and that for 300 years, there was “no foreign invasion in Gujarat”. “Mughals could enter Gujarat because we had forgotten our history,” he further said.

Meanwhile, congratulating the cast and crew of the film that also stars Bollywood actor Chunkey Pandey as Muhammad Ghori, BJYM’s Vaghela said: “There are innumerable other women who came before Rani Laxmibai who were martyred but we don’t know of. One such true incident is of Patan’s queen Nayika Devi, who was widowed at a young age. Ghori, like many Muslims at the time, attacked Patan but Nayika Devi fought back. He did not come back for 13 years thereafter. I’m thankful for this effort to bring her hidden story before the public at large,” he said.

Chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ inside a movie hall during the press interaction held at PVR multiplex in Ahmedabad, Vaghela said: “This is the slogan that was raised by Gujarat residents to save Somnath against ‘vidharmis’. There have been repeated attacks on Gujarat and to resist these attacks, the strength was derived from this slogan.”

This is actor Pandey’s first work in a Gujarati film. “It is necessary that we tell this story,” Pandey said, adding he had goosebumps when the script was narrated.