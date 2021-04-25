Fertiliser firm Kribhco to manufacture oxygen in Surat

A worker unloading a batch of oxygen cylinders that arrived in a pickup truck to the cylinder storage space at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Fertiliser company Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (Kribhco) will manufacture oxygen in gaseous state at two plants that will be set up in Surat, and Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 100 jumbo cylinders of oxygen would be produced from each plant daily and be distributed to the government and private hospitals for free, company officials said.

The move comes as oxygen demand is rising each day and is aimed meeting future requirement of oxygen for Covid patients, they added.

M N Sharma, operations director at Kribhco’s upcoming plant in Hazira, Surat, said, “Over the past few days, we have been seeing high demand for oxygen for Covid patients. The number of patients are rising and the need of oxygen for private and government hospitals is also increasing. Thus, we decided to manufacture oxygen.”

He said, “We had started manufacturing oxygen in-house, but did not succeed. So we decided to find an expert agency that can make arrangements to set up a plant each in Surat at Hazira and Shahjahanpur. Recently, we have been given orders to set up two such plants. Each plant will cost us around Rs 1 crore.”

Sharma added, “Work on setting up the plants has started. Most probably, we will commission the plants in the first week of May.”