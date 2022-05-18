‘Felicitating India’s knowledge tradition’: Kerala governor releases book on Mafatlal

“It is not felicitating Dr Sahab, but felicitating India’s education tradition and knowledge tradition,” Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated during the release of the book “Mansaina Mashalchi Dr Mafatlal Patel (Dr Mafatlal Patel, the torchbearer of humanity)” in Ahmedabad Tuesday.

The book is based on life of Dr Mafatlal Patel an educationist, social worker, writer and trustee of Achala Education Foundation Trust. The book by Dadhichi Thaker on Patel, husband of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel, has contributions from over 130 personalities from various fields.

“I had asked the organisers to share something on Dr Sahab to read. They gave me a lot but last many days I am stuck with 10 pages as I am reading them again… What a life…,” the Kerala Governor stated in his address.

The book was released in the presence of kathakar Morari Bapu as well as family members of Mafatlal.