Visitors will be charged a fee to use the Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati river, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27, from Wednesday morning. A maximum time limit of 30 minutes per visitor will be allowed.

As per the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation, Rs 30 will be charged for visitors aged between 12 and 60 years, and Rs 15 for those between three and 12 years and for those aged above 60 years. There is no fee for persons with disabilities.