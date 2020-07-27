Fee order kept in abeyance, claim schools; govt denies

The AOPS launched the social media campaign ‘SaveOurSchools’ opposing the government’s order, to collect no fees from the parents till the schools open regularly, which claimed to have over one lakh tweets in four hours. The AOPS launched the social media campaign ‘SaveOurSchools’ opposing the government’s order, to collect no fees from the parents till the schools open regularly, which claimed to have over one lakh tweets in four hours.

Even as private and grant-in-aid schools in the state are to resume online classes from Monday, a message purportedly being circulated by various private schools among parents on Sunday stated that the state government ‘circular’ asking private schools not to charge fee till they reopen “has been kept in abeyance”. The state government, however, denied such a move.

The message received by some of parents from schools states, “The honourable high court has accepted the petition and the matter is subjudice now. The Attorney General told the HC yesterday (Saturday) that till HC approval, the said circular will be kept in abeyance. We are sure that justice will prevail.”

However, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “There is no such abeyance order from the state government. It will be decided only after high court hearing on July 29.”

The message further adds, “As you are aware, as a sign of our symbolic protest against unjustified notification from the government regarding the validity of online classes, academic and administrative activities were suspended from last Thursday. During these three days, the federation of schools was working on a fruitful and legal solution to resolve the matter in favour of education… We are extremely concerned about our actions and will always try to protect the interest of our students and staff. We have decided to resume online classes from July 27 with regular timetable, in the interest of students.”

Manan Choksi, executive director of Udgam School for Children and former president of Association of Progressive Schools (AOPS), said, “This is what we have been informed by the lawyers and association members who were present in the last hearing (July 24). Between all these days, there has been no communication with the state government and school representatives.”

