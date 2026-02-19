February 15 elections: Wait for BCA poll results continue as HC reserves verdict on 4 candidates of rival groups

The petitioners - PC Solanki and RP Prajapati - who are members of the BCA, have sought directions to the BCCI, BCA and the Election Officer to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court in order to “restrain” More, Indulkar, Jikar and Petiwale from contesting for the various posts of the BCA.

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) — an affiliate of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — will have to wait for the results of the elections concluded on February 15 as the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict in the petitioners challenging the candidature of four candidates of the two rival groups until March 5.

The HC, however, granted that the present body of the BCA will continue to be a “caretaker” and not indulge in policy or other important decision making until the final verdict in the case.

The single judge bench of Justice Niral Mehta on Wednesday heard the arguments of both sides for a second consecutive day and reserved the verdict in the matter– based on a petition filed by two members of the BCA challenging the candidature of two members each of the Revival Group and the Royal-Satyamev Jayate group, citing violation of the Supreme Court directions in the case of elections of sports bodies, based on the recommendations of a committee led by Justice RM Lodha. The petition also made BCA election officer, former Gujarat State Election Commissioner Varesh Sinha a respondent, alleging that the official had “published the final list of candidates without passing any order on objections raised against” the candidature of the four candidates regarding tenure-based disqualification.