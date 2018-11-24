Fearing defeat, BJP delayed announcement of Jasdan bypoll dates: Amit Chavda

A DAY after state BJP president Jitu Vaghani took a dig at Congress suggesting the party was “weak,” Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda hit back on Friday, saying that BJP fears a defeat in Jasdan Assembly bypoll and that was the reason it delayed the announcement of the poll dates.

“As BJP leaders and the government are fearing a defeat, they did not declare dates for the bypoll (to Jasdan Assembly seat). We all know that poll dates were declared just yesterday (Thursday) and Congress has completed the primary process of finalising candidate,” Chavda said during a media interaction.

The Congress president was in Rajkot to chair a meeting of party MLAs and leaders to discuss by-election to Jasdan Assembly seat scheduled for December 20. The seat has fallen vacant after senior Congress leader Kunvarji Bavalya quit Congress and resigned as MLA from Jasdan in July this year. Bavaliya had joined the BJP the same day and was also sworn-in as a minister.

While addressing a New Year gathering of the BJP in Jasdan on Thursday, Vaghani had alleged that Congress had deceived Bavaliya and voters of Jasdan. He had also suggested that since Congress had lost confidence of voters, it was delaying declaration of its candidates. He had dared Congress to declare its candidate by Friday morning while exuding confidence that Bavaliya will retain his seat as a BJP candidate.

But Chavda said that his party would declare its candidate for the Jasdan bypoll next week. “Our party in-charge for Gujarat Rajiv Satav is visiting Gujarat on November 26. We shall have detailed discussion in his presence and after that we will forward a name to the party high-command. We shall declare our candidate either on November 27 or November 28,” said Chavda.

Congress has made Una MLA Punjabhai Vansh, Limdi MLA Somabhai Patel and Babra MLA Virji Thummar as party in-charges for Jasdan Assembly bypoll. Both Vansh and Patel are Kolis while Thummar is a Patidar. Babra Assembly constituency shares its border with Jasdan Assembly seat.

Jasdan Assembly seat is dominated by voters from Koli community. Patidars form the second largest group of voters. Bavaliya, among the tallest Koli leaders, was elected as MLA from this seat five times. His protegee Bhola Gohil had retained the seat for Congress in 2012 when Bavaliya was serving as an MP. The BJP has never managed to win this seat at a general election. Its only win had come at a bypoll in 2009 after Bavaliya’s election to Lok Sabha.