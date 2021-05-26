FDI inflow during 2020-’21: Gujarat emerges top in country

The government stated that the incentives offered under the new industrial policy have helped the state record better FDI figures during the Covid pandemic.

For the second consecutive year, Gujarat has emerged as the top state with maximum inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country during the year 2020-’21.

“Gujarat is the top recipient state during the financial year 2020-21, with 37 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (27 per cent) and Karnataka (13 per cent),” stated an official release from the government on Monday.

“Majority of the equity inflow of Gujarat has been reported in the sectors of computer software and hardware (94 per cent),” the release added.

“The industry-friendly, transparent policies and various incentives have contributed in making Gujarat the best destination for foreign investors,” the Gujarat government stated on Tuesday.

These investments are coming to the state at a time when Gujarat fell to 10 portion in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking of states released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in September 2020.

