FDCA advises prudent usage of Tocilizumab and Remdesivir

Congress legislator Geniben Thakor, from Vav constituency in Banaskantha district, tested positive on Tuesday even as Gujarat added 778 new Covid patients, taking the state tally to 37,700 cases. Surat continued to take the lead with 249 cases.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) appealed to doctors to prescribe Tocilizumab and Remdesivir in a prudent manner.

FDCA commissioner Hemant Koshiya in a press note stated that the antiviral and immunosuppressive drugs, which are presently a part of investigational therapies against Covid-19, are expected to be used in line with ICMR guidelines.

Tocilizumab is to be used in moderate condition when a patient is on oxygen and administering steroids does not improve their condition. Remdesivir, too, is to be administered to moderate condition patients who are on oxygen.

Meanwhile, Dahod administration declared two more deaths due to Covid-19, taking the fatality to three, while six others tested positive. The local administration of Panchmahal and Mahisagar, too, declared three and six more deaths respectively, taking the fatalities of the two districts to 18 and 8 respectively. Of the eight who died. In Mahisagar, two died primarily due to Covid-19, while six others had comorbidities.

Vadodara tally went up to 2,718 after reporting 68 new cases, 16 from rural jurisdiction.

In Banaskantha, where one more died taking the fatality in the district to 14, twelve others tested positive. Congress legislator Geniben Thakor, from Vav constituency in Banaskantha district, tested positive on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in Gandhinagar.

According to Dinesh Gadhvi, district president of Banaskantha Congress, 41-year-old Geni Thakor had been putting up at the MLA quarters in Gandhinagar for the past few days.

“She was feeling feverish for the past few days, underwent a Covid test on Monday and her results came out today. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Gandhinagar and is under observation,” said Gadhvi.

Gujarat HC to be closed for three days

While Ahmedabad reported 187 new cases on Tuesday, the Gujarat High Court (HC) issued a circular declaring a shutdown of the court premises for three days starting July 8. The move came following a communication from AMC to the HC registrar general on July 2, notifying that the HC area was found to be in the list of 20 “pink locations” where the possibility of the spread of the viral infection is “very high”. The AMC sought details of all those who entered the premises in the past two weeks. Testing was started accordingly on July 4 and still continues.

On July 6, the AMC had communicated to the registrar general that six staff members of the HC registry and a constable from the vigilance department were found Covid-19 positive and the said area was declared as a micro containment area. As per a resolution by the HC standing committee, the closure is expected to permit the AMC to thoroughly clean and sanitise the entire HC premises.

Notably, the AMC’s daily list of micro containment zones never declared the HC premise as one. On July 7, AMC also delisted three micro containment zones in the east zone, including two blocks in Shivanandnagar in Amraiwadi and 133 households in Nikol. 14 other areas were added as micro containment zones, including four in the east — Nikol, Vastral, Amraiwadi and Arbudanagar.

AMC drive

AMC declared its second drive of targeted surveillance of super-spreaders, starting Wednesday. Following the health screening, fresh health cards will be issued. Along with vegetable and fruit vendors, milk and grocery shop owners and medical shop owners, hair-cutting salons have been added to the list of super-spreaders.One team each for the city’s 48 wards, where antigen tests will be conducted on the suspected super-spreaders.

