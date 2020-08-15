FDCA busts unlicensed manufacturer of sanitiser in Ahmedabad

As per the FDCA department, further investigation is ongoing. (Representational)

The Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) on Thursday night cracked down on an unlicensed manufacturer of an alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Ahmedabad.

The department seized finished and semi-finished products, packing material and filling machinery worth Rs 34.38 lakh.

FDCA Commissioner Hemant Koshiya told this paper that the hand sanitisers were being sold under a “fictitious brand name and fictitious manufacturing company, with a fake address and a fake license number provided on the product label.”

“It came to our notice after someone came to us, seeking permission to manufacture sanitisers using the same raw materials’ formula as was being used by this unlicensed manufacturer. It raised an alarm because this formula was not approved by the state or the Central ministry.

Then, we realised the company name – Jyoti Herbs – under which it was being sold did not exist and further, the address provided for Mehsana was false. We traced the violator, Meet Patel, via market dealers and conducted a raid on Thursday night. He did not have any license for sale or manufacture of hand sanitisers,” added Koshiya.

The offender is a resident of Satellite area in Ahmedabad. As per the FDCA department, further investigation is ongoing.

