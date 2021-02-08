Father, son to take on each other at AMC’s Vasna ward

While the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) declared its list of 192 candidates for 48 AMC wards on February 4, the Congress finalised the names only by Saturday, the last day of filing nominations. (File)

A father-son duo is contesting against each other in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections this time from Vasna ward.

While Vinubhai Gohil has filed his nominations from Indian National Congress (INC), his son Nimesh Gohil is contesting on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. Both filed their nominations on Saturday.

Both father and son are contesting elections for the first time though Vinubhai has been associated with the Congress over two decades. Earlier he was ward mahamantri and was appointed as ward pramukh by the party recently.

Nimesh told The Indian Express, “I have never been with any party before. But I am a fan of Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) and want to bring all the good work he has done in Delhi here in Ahmedabad. I applied for the ticket and was selected in the interview.”

AAP spokesperson Tuli Banerjee said the party does not have any issues with thefather and son fighting for the same seat. “We take it in a positive stride. Though father and son are contesting, we hope the son to win the seat,” Banerjee said.

Vinubhai Gohil declined to comment.

AMC’s former leader of opposition, Dinesh Sharma, who had to resign from his post merely a few days before his term expired in October 2020, will contest from Chandkheda ward, while there was major resentment on the panel for Jamalpur ward.

Jamalpur Congress councillor Shahnawaz Sheikh, who is also an NSUI leader, was denied ticket from Jamalpur, following which hundreds of NSUI members resigned in protest. Later, he was given ticket from BJP bastion Khadia ward from where he filed his nominations.

Imran Khedawala, Congress MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia, who was blamed for the exclusion of Shahnawaz’s name from Jamalpur ward, said, “Over 44 candidates asked for tickets from Jamalpur ward but only four got tickets… so it is natural for the remaining 40 to feel disappointed.”

When asked for party’s mandate in Khadia ward that is wrested by BJP since 1972, Khedawala said, “Since Shahnawaz has his residence in Khadia, it is a better seat for him. It was also to avoid anti-incumbency in Jamalpur… A few Congress seniors are upset with him as well…”

NSUI leader Narayan Bharwad claimed that over 500 members resigned on Saturday protesting distribution of tickets for Jamalpur ward and exclusion of Shahnawaz’s name.

“We will not take back our resignations… it is message to the party that went with their MLAs, ignoring its councillor and youth leader. But we stand with Shahnawaz and will work hard for his victory,” he said.

The Congress denied tickets to around two dozen of the 50 sitting councillors in the AMC board.