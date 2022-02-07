Father-son duo held for acid attack on two women in an alleged act of revenge

A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on two women in Amerli’s Savarkundla town on Sunday night, which police believe was an act of “revenge” by the accused.

According to police, two women aged 27 and 37 years old were allegedly attacked with acid by two unknown men, while they were returning home from a hospital. The 27-year-old woman is seven months pregnant.

After the acid attack, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital wherein police took their statements and then arrested a father-son duo who lives in the same neighborhood as the victims.

‘”Based on the complaint by the victims, we lodged an FIR against the father-son duo under IPC 328A and arrested them on Monday. The victims have suffered 15-30 per cent burn injuries that are not on the face and the pregnant woman is out of danger. Further investigation is on in the case,” said Nirlipt Rai, superintendent of police, Amreli.

According to police, an FIR was lodged in January 2021 against a man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman in Savarkundla town.

Police said that the victims of the acid attack are the daughter and daughter-in-law of the rape accused and the alleged acid attack perpetrators are the husband and son of the rape victim.