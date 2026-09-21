Father-son bone marrow mismatch leads to rape a investigation in Gujarat’s Morbi

The husband of the complainant is suffering from blood cancer and requires a bone marrow transplant. (File image)

Medical tests for bone marrow compatibility between a patient suffering from blood cancer and his son have led to a rape investigation in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Police said they have launched an investigation against the husband of a former councillor of Morbi Nagarpalika, based on a complaint filed by the wife of the patient.

Speaking to mediapersons in Morbi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) J M Aal, said, “On September 9, a woman filed a police complaint accusing the man of raping her in 2020. The complainant and accused were acquainted through a boutique and the accused had given Rs1 lakh to the woman for the treatment of her husband. The woman said in her complaint that the man used to ask him to return the money. One day he called her to his house and allegedly raped her.”