Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Father booked after video of juvenile son driving SUV

ahmedabad father bookedAfter the anonymous driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy, his father Faruk Abdul Pathan, 50, a resident of Shahpur area of Ahmedabad, was booked.
Two days after a video of a 17-year-old boy driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Ahmedabad endangering lives went viral, his father was booked on Wednesday.

As per the FIR registered at the E-traffic police station, the video was shared through a Twitter account, and was brought to the notice of the Ahmedabad police by citizens.

In the 45-second video, the driver could be seen driving a Toyota Qualis in a rash and negligent manner over the Nehru bridge towards Lucky hotel, endangering his life as well as the lives other motorists and pedestrians. The incident is said to have happened around 1.17 am on February 21.

After the anonymous driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy, his father Faruk Abdul Pathan, 50, a resident of Shahpur area of Ahmedabad, was booked under IPC section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to Victor Farnandis, inspector at the Ahmedabad E traffic police, “Pathan buys and sells old cars…. this car was purchased from Devendra Prajapati of Gandhinagar’s Pethapur three months ago. But the registration was not done in the name of Pathan, as he would sell the car to his customer… So on paper the car is still in Prajapati’s name. However, the car is notarised in Pathan’s name… So both are guilty. We are yet to investigate the Pethapur resident.”

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 18:53 IST
